NABU to gain independent wiretapping capabilities by end of 2026 – Kryvonos

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is set to receive independent wiretapping capabilities by the end of 2026.

This was announced by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, reports Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

"The government-approved transformation roadmap includes ensuring autonomous wiretapping for NABU. This provision is to be implemented jointly by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and NABU by the end of 2026. This is a sensitive issue involving many technical aspects and the development of the necessary infrastructure for independent wiretapping," Kryvonos stated.

He added that NABU is currently fulfilling its part of the task, which they hope to complete within the year. Simultaneously, the Security Service of Ukraine must carry out its part.

"We are having constructive discussions on this topic with the head of the Security Service, who is assisting in moving this issue forward. So far, there have been no obvious or artificial obstacles from their side," the NABU director added.

