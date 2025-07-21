Employee of NABU’s elite secret unit detained as FSB "mole"; his handler was Yanukovych’s deputy security chief – SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), uncovered agent infiltration of Russian special services into the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) following comprehensive operations.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the SSU press center.

As a result of the operations, a NABU Central Apparatus employee working in the elite, classified "D-2" unit was detained in Kyiv for spying for Russian intelligence.

"The investigation established that the agent’s subversive activities were coordinated by traitor Dmytro Ivantsov — former deputy head of Yanukovych’s security, who helped the fleeing president relocate to Russia in February 2014, but himself stayed in Crimea, joined the occupiers, and was recruited by the FSB," the statement reads.

What information did he pass to the enemy?

The Security Service documented at least 60 instances of classified information being transferred from the suspect to Ivantsov, the former deputy head of Yanukovych’s security.

Among other things, the "mole" collected founding data on Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens against whom the enemy planned terrorist attacks and special information operations.

To obtain personal data on potential "targets," the suspect used classified databases of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

For each task completed, the agent received money from his handler, which was deposited to his bank card.

"SSU officers previously informed NABU leadership about possible risks related to the employee. However, the agency’s management took no response measures, and the suspect continued working in his position and attempted to destroy evidence of illegal activity," the statement says.

Subsequently, after thorough documentation of the mole’s crimes, the SSU and the Prosecutor General’s Office detained him. His phone and computer equipment used for contacts with his handler were seized.

The Russian agent is now suspected under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1, Article 111 (treason);

Part 3, Article 362 (unauthorized actions with information processed in electronic computers, automated systems, computer networks, or stored on information media by a person with authorized access).

The suspect faces up to 15 years imprisonment.







Searches in NABU and SAPO

Earlier it was reported that on 21 July 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SBU reported that one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khristenko. He is suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

