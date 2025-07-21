"Agents on Bankova Street started dismantling Ukraine from inside" - Kaleniuk

The Russians will try to break Ukraine from within and paralyse the spirit of struggle through sabotage, corruption and rollback of reforms.

"The agents on Bankova Street have included a plan to dismantle Ukraine from within. I wrote about this scenario in May.

"At the same time, the enemy will try to break the will of Ukrainians to fight. The unique unity of Ukrainian society in 2022 became an unbreakable, incomprehensible element that stopped the enemy's advance and surprised the world by giving birth to non-standard innovative solutions. In the spring of 2022, the enemy realised that our will to fight is more important than weapons," she said.

According to Kaleniuk, the Russians will try to break Ukraine from within and "paralyse our spirit to fight through sabotage, corruption and rollback of reforms."

"They had three years to adapt their methods and narratives that split us from within and weaken us. Enemy agents and corrupt useful idiots will raise their heads.



The degradation of the state apparatus will intensify, as it is not capable of scaling up innovative defence solutions born from the bottom up at the national level. Negative selection for key government positions will continue. The five-manager system will continue to value loyalty, obedience, and amorphousness more than initiative, professionalism, and integrity. Unhealthy inter-agency and inter-office distrust will deepen. Authoritarian mechanisms will be used to concentrate and preserve power. The hunt by the tame SBI for the military, activists, and political opponents is a vivid example of the beginning of the trend.

Corruption will run rampant in the most socially sensitive areas, such as the ability to pay off the TCR, flee abroad from investigations, and divide state money for weapons. There is a parallel paralysis of making changes and decisions critical for the army, despite the obvious fatigue and cries of the military," she quoted her May post.

Kaleniuk also added that the gradual rollback of reforms adopted after the Revolution of Dignity will finally throw us away from rapid European integration.

"Not to mention the inability of the state of five managers to implement dozens of complex national reforms every year if we want to be in the EU by 2030. This will undermine Europe's already shaky will to help us and give strong anti-Ukrainian arguments to Russia's European satellites. At this stage, most Ukrainians will feel acutely what the Georgian scenario of the country being absorbed by the enemy is like," she concluded.

Searches at NABU and SAPO

Earlier it was reported that on 21 July 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SSU reported that one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of high treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

