Authorities launch campaign to eliminate NABU’s independence - sources

The media and social media are publishing materials aimed at discrediting the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

This was reported to Censor.NET by sources.

According to the publication's interlocutors, the reason is criminal proceedings that expose "servants of the people" and other people close to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrii Yermak.

At the same time, the media and social media have launched a paid-for information campaign against the NABU.

