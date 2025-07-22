Rada wants to subordinate NABU to Prosecutor General today, - Zhelezniak

The Verkhovna Rada wants to adopt an amendment that will allow NABU to be subordinated to the Prosecutor General.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniiak, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, through the draft law 12414 (changes to the Criminal Code), they will pass an amendment to subordinate the NABU to the Prosecutor General and allow the transfer of cases under the NABU's jurisdiction to other law enforcement agencies during martial law.... Well, after this bill, the SAPO will actually turn into wedding generals. In short, NABU and SAPO will be nullified," the MP said.

Zhelezniak noted that the Rada is going to vote for this bill today.

"Just the first page and a half...

1. The head of the prosecutor's office for SAPO prosecutors will be the Prosecutor General, not the head of the SAPO. This means that the Prosecutor General will now determine which prosecutor will oversee NABU investigations.

2. The Prosecutor General will have the right to request any NABU proceedings and transfer them to another prosecutor for examination.

3. The provision prohibiting the withdrawal of proceedings from the NABU is being removed," he explained.

Searches at NABU and SAPO

Earlier it was reported that on 21 July 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SSU reported that one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

