NABU indicates employee detained by SSU is not Russian "mole"

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has commented on the Security Service of Ukraine’s (SSU) claims regarding possible cooperation between a NABU employee and a representative of Russian intelligence services.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing NABU’s press service.

"In August 2023, NABU received information from SSU leadership concerning potential risks related to one of NABU’s employees. The concern was that during his service in the Ministry of Internal Affairs (2012–2015, before joining NABU), this individual sent information about Ukrainian citizens via email to a member of the State Protection Department (SPD).

The materials indicated that the mentioned SPD officer held positions in the SSU before 2012 and from 2012 to 2014 headed one of the units within the presidential security service under the SPD. According to the SSU, after the annexation of Crimea, this person defected to the aggressor country and since 2020 has been working for the Russian Federal Protective Service (FPO).

The National Bureau immediately began establishing the circumstances. Within the framework of cooperation between NABU and SSU, an additional investigation was organized involving selected NABU employees and one of the SSU unit heads," the statement reads.

It is noted that during the joint investigation, no evidence or testimony was found indicating that the NABU employee was aware of the SPD officer’s links to Russian intelligence services.

Furthermore, NABU initiated questioning of the employee to decide on his further service or possible disciplinary action. "However, the SSU strongly recommended refraining from any actions that could hinder their operational work regarding other links of the former SPD officer. The SSU also noted that these connections do not involve the NABU employee and that no contacts between them were recorded," the statement adds.

According to NABU, in August 2024, the SSU verbally informed them that during the investigation of a treason case involving the aforementioned former SPD employee, no involvement of the NABU staff member was established. There is no evidence of participation in anti-state activities.

"Since then, NABU has repeatedly requested the SSU to provide official documented confirmation of the investigation results in order to make a reasoned decision regarding possible responsibility or further service. To date, the Bureau has not received any official response. The only public mention of this episode appeared in an SSU social media post on July 21, 2025," NABU stated.

Recall that on July 21, the SSU reported that an employee of NABU’s Central Apparatus was detained in Kyiv for spying for Russian intelligence.



