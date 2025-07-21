Mass searches over traffic accidents from 2-4 years ago appear inexplicable – NABU statement

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) commented on reports of suspicion filed against three of its employees in connection with road traffic accidents.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a Bureau’s official release.

"The cases involve three separate traffic accidents that occurred in 2021 (two incidents) and 2023 (one incident). In each case, NABU employees immediately provided first aid to the victims, called emergency services and police, and informed the relevant authorities. These actions are properly documented and confirmed by the findings of internal investigations conducted by NABU’s Internal Control Department.

The employees did not abuse their official positions for personal gain, did not attempt to evade responsibility, and, on the contrary, fully cooperated with the investigation by providing all necessary explanations and documents upon request," the statement reads.

Read more: Forbes editor-in-chief Davydenko on searches at NABU: Is SSU looking for spies or destroying anti-corruption body?

NABU noted that conducting mass searches related to incidents that happened two to four years ago and initiating motions for preventive measures in the form of mandatory pretrial detention appear inexplicable.

"Simultaneously, motions to suspend all three employees from their positions have been filed despite the absence of any risks of interference with the investigation.

It should be emphasized that procedural decisions must be based on the principles of legality, reasonableness, and proportionality," the Bureau concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy has begun operation to eliminate independence of NABU and SAPO, - source

Searches at NABU and SAPO

Earlier it was reported that on 21 July 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SSU reported that one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of high treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) announced that three NABU employees have been notified of suspicion in connection with traffic accidents that resulted in injuries to victims.

Read more: Forbes editor-in-chief Davydenko on searches at NABU: Is SSU looking for spies or destroying anti-corruption body?