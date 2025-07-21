Three NABU employees have been notified of suspicion of committing traffic accident that resulted in maiming to victims, - SBI. PHOTO

Based on the SBI materials, the Prosecutor General's Office has served suspicion notices to three NABU employees who committed road accidents with victims.

As noted, in one of the accidents, a law enforcement officer, leaving a secondary road in Kyiv, collided with a vehicle travelling on the main road. As a result of the collision, the law enforcement officer's car continued to drive off the carriageway, where it hit a pedestrian. The man sustained serious injuries that led to the amputation of his left lower limb.

"In another incident, a law enforcement officer, driving on the 61st km of the Kyiv-Odesa motorway, while overtaking a passing vehicle, did not choose a safe speed and drove off the carriageway, where the vehicle overturned with its subsequent collision with the building of a petrol station. As a result of the collision, the passenger of his car sustained serious injuries - numerous fractures, ruptured spleen, and brain contusion," the statement said.

According to the SBI, in the third incident, a law enforcement officer in a police car, driving at a controlled intersection in Kyiv, hit a pedestrian crossing the roadway on a pedestrian crossing on a green traffic signal. The victim sustained moderate injuries as a result of the collision.

Based on the results of the pre-trial investigation, the Deputy Prosecutor General served all three defendants a notice of suspicion of violating the traffic safety rules while driving vehicles, which caused moderate and grievous bodily harm to the victims (Part 2 of Article 286 and Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided. The prosecution will request custody for at least two of them.

If the law enforcement officers are proven guilty of committing serious crimes, they face up to 8 years in prison.