Rada plans to eliminate independence of NABU and SAPO today - media

Today, the Verkhovna Rada plans to amend the legislation through draft law No. 12414, which would eliminate the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ZN.ua.

According to journalist Iryna Vedernikova, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, Davyd Arakhamia, was calling his colleagues and others all night to collect votes to support these changes.

Read more: Rada wants to subordinate NABU to Prosecutor General today, - Zhelezniak

The publication notes that the following key transformations will take place under the project:

1. The Prosecutor General becomes the head of the SAPO prosecutors - this actually subordinates the SAPO and affects the NABU's cases.

2. The Prosecutor General will have the right to withdraw NABU proceedings and transfer them to other prosecutors.

3. The ban on transferring cases from the NABU to other bodies is cancelled.

The media notes that these changes will have a key impact on the investigations of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, as well as indirectly on the work of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, which is responsible for monitoring declarations.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported, citing sources, that President Zelenskyy had launched an operation to eliminate the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Read more: G7 ambassadors express "serious concern" over attack on NABU, seek meeting with government

Searches at NABU and SAPO

Earlier it was reported that on 21 July 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SSU reported that one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Read more: Coordinated actions of SSU, Prosecutor General’s Office, and SBI signal government’s intent to undermine independence of anti-corruption bodies – Transparency International Ukraine