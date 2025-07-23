Anti-corruption infrastructure will work but without Russian influence - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video message, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's telegram channel.

"I spoke with NABU Head Semen Kryvonos, SAPO Prosecutor Oleksandr Klymenko, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk about various challenges. We discussed all this.

The anti-corruption infrastructure will work. Only without Russian influence - we need to clear everything of it. And there should be more justice.

Of course, NABU and SAPO will work. And it is important that the Prosecutor General is determined to ensure that in Ukraine the inevitability of punishment for those who go against the law is actually ensured. This is what Ukraine really needs. The cases that have been lying dormant must be investigated.

For years, officials who fled Ukraine have been living abroad for some reason - in very nice countries and without legal consequences. This is not normal. There is no rational explanation for why criminal proceedings worth billions have been languishing for years. And there is no explanation why the Russians can still get the information they need. It is important to do it without Russians. It is important that there is an inevitability of punishment and that society really sees it," Zelenskyy said.

