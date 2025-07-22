Megan Mobbs, daughter of Donald Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg, commented on the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of draft law No. 12414, which effectively destroys the independence of NABU and SAPO.

She wrote about this on social media platform X, reports Censor.NET.

"This decision is truly, unbelievably, mind-bogglingly stupid. It happens at the worst possible time given the recent positive shifts in US policy." Kellogg’s daughter emphasized.

This gifts a strong narrative to bad actors.

Read more: Center for Civil Liberties urges president to veto draft law No. 12414

Searches at NABU and SAPO

On July 21, 2025, NABU employees underwent investigative actions without court orders, conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Subsequently, the SSU reported that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective departments, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for conducting business with Russia.

The Security Service also announced the exposure of current MP from OPFL, Fedor Khrystenko, suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence over NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Watch more: Putin criticized NABU, SAPO, and HACC in 2022 over alleged U.S. control. VIDEO

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Rada wants to subordinate the NABU to the Prosecutor General at its meeting on 22 July. Shabunin stated that Zelenskyy is destroying the key anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.

NABU and SAPO emphasized that last-minute amendments were introduced to draft law No. 12414, which effectively destroyed SAPO’s independence and place the activities of both NABU and SAPO under the Prosecutor General’s control.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Read more: Protest against destruction of NABU and SAPO independence to take place at 8:00 p.m. in Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnipro (updated)