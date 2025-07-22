Rada adopts bill No. 12414, which eliminates independence of NABU and SAPO

The Verkhovna Rada has passed draft law No. 12414. Earlier, the NABU and the SAPO warned that its adoption would actually destroy the independence of the anti-corruption bodies.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

263 MPs are in favour.

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Rada wants to subordinate NABU to the Prosecutor General at a meeting on 22 July. Shabunin, commenting on draft law 12414, said that Zelenskyy was destroying the key anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.

The NABU and the SAPO stressed that the draft law No. 12414 was amended at the last minute to effectively destroy the SAPO's independence and subordinate the activities of the NABU and the SAPO to the Prosecutor General.

