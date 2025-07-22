Shabunin on draft law No. 12414: Zelenskyy destroys key anti-corruption achievements of Revolution of Dignity

AntAC Chairman Vitalii Shabunin said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is destroying the key anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity, returning the country to the times of Yanukovych.

He said this on Telegram,

Shabunin noted that the relevant amendments to the draft law No. 12414 were voted for today by the law enforcement committee of the Verkhovna Rada.

"In short, the draft law subordinates NABU and SAPO to the Prosecutor General, makes it possible to take any cases from them and manage investigations (details to follow). That's about it. Under such conditions, there is no point in NABU/SAPO/HACC - Zelenskyy's Prosecutor General will stop the investigation of all the president's friends," the statement said.

According to the AntAC head, there is also no point in electronic declaration, punishment for illicit enrichment, special confiscation and all other anti-corruption reforms.

"This is the real Zelenskyy. These are his true values and beliefs. Because of the silence of the international community, he can now finally show his true colours.

I appeal to the MPs who will vote for this. Remember what Ukrainians did to the Party of Regions. Ukrainians are much angrier now than they were then.

You don't think Zelenskyy will defend you, do you? He doesn't care about you. Well, dear Ukrainians, we can forget about joining the EU right now. Just to keep the visa-free regime," he concluded.

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Rada wanted subordinate NABU to the Prosecutor General at a meeting on 22 July.

