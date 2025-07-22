NABU and SAPO on draft law No. 12414: If adopted, anti-corruption infrastructure will be destroyed

The NABU and the SAPO stressed that amendments were made to Bill 12414 at the last minute, which effectively destroyed the independence of the SAPO and subordinated the activities of the NABU and the SAPO to the Prosecutor General.

This is stated in the Bureau's statement, Censor.NET reports.

"In particular, the draft law provides that:

- The Prosecutor General has access to all NABU cases or may grant such access to any other prosecutor;

- has the right to give binding written instructions to NABU detectives and, in case of non-compliance, to change the jurisdiction by transferring the case to other bodies;

- may close the investigation at the request of the defence;

- resolves disputes over jurisdiction on his own;

- independently signs suspicions to top officials;

- the head of the SAPO loses the right to be a member of the group of prosecutors - this is decided only by the Prosecutor General," the statement said.

Read more: G7 ambassadors express "serious concern" over attack on NABU, seek meeting with government

The NABU explained that, in fact, if this bill is passed, the Head of the SAPO becomes a nominal figure, and the NABU loses its independence and becomes a unit of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure, built since 2015 together with international partners, will be destroyed. We call on MPs to abstain from voting, which could finally destroy the independence of the anti-corruption system in Ukraine," they concluded.

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Rada wants to subordinate NABU to the Prosecutor General at a meeting on 22 July. Shabunin, commenting on Bill 12414, said that Zelenskyy was destroying the key anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.

Read more: Rada plans to eliminate independence of NABU and SAPO today - media