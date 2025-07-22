Center for Civil Liberties urges president to veto draft law No. 12414

The Center for Civil Liberties appealed to the President of Ukraine to veto draft law No. 12414, adopted by parliament today, July 22, in violation of parliamentary procedure.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The draft law is said to pose a direct threat to the rule of law and human rights.

The Center for Civil Liberties also called on European institutions to urge the Ukrainian authorities to cancel draft law No. 12414, "as it contradicts the fundamental principles of the European Union."

