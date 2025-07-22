ENG
News Abolition of NABU and SAPO independence
People begin gathering for protest against NABU and SAPO bill – media

Protest against the bill targeting NABU and SAPO in Kyiv

On the evening of July 22, a protest began in Kyiv against the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of a law that effectively destroys the independence of NABU and SAPO.

This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda and relayed by Censor.NET.

Correspondents report that several hundred Kyiv residents gathered at the square for a peaceful protest. Representatives of the police and dialogue police were also present.

Recall that veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi is organizing today’s rally at the square near the Ivan Franko Theater in Kyiv, protesting the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of the law that effectively undermines the independence of NABU and SAPO.

