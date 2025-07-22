Protest against destruction of NABU and SAPO independence to take place at 8:00 p.m. in Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnipro (updated)

Veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi is organizing a rally today at the square near the Ivan Franko Theater in Kyiv in response to the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of the law effectively destroying the independence of NABU and SAPO.

This was reported by Ihor Lachienko and the Anti-Corruption Action Center, according to Censor.NET.

"Friends, let’s gather for the rally and defend what we have built over the past decade. We will meet at 8:00 p.m. at the square near the Ivan Franko Theater. This is the closest accessible spot to the President’s Office, so I hope we will be visible from their windows," Koziatynskyi wrote.

The veteran called on ordinary concerned citizens to support the rally, while urging political parties and figures to refrain from participation.

"Let’s agree that the rally will be held without symbols or speakers wanting to express their opinions. Bring cardboard from boxes and make posters with everything you think about the recent assault on the anti-corruption system," Koziatynskyi urged.

Similar actions will also take place in Dnipro and Lviv, journalist Yanina Sokolova reported.

"Dnipro, 8:00 PM, Ukraine Hotel

Lviv, 8:00 PM, Shevchenko Monument," Sokolova wrote on Facebook.

Elimination of the independence of NABU and SAPO

On July 21, 2025, NABU employees underwent investigative actions without court orders, conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Subsequently, the SSU reported that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective departments, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for conducting business with Russia.

The Security Service also announced the exposure of current MP from OPFL, Fedor Khrystenko, suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence over NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Rada wants to subordinate the NABU to the Prosecutor General at its meeting on 22 July. Shabunin stated that Zelenskyy is destroying the key anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.

NABU and SAPO emphasized that last-minute amendments were introduced to draft law No. 12414, which effectively destroyed SAPO’s independence and place the activities of both NABU and SAPO under the Prosecutor General’s control.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.