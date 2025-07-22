Commissioner Kos on NABU and SAPO law: Serious step backward; independent institutions essential for Ukraine’s European integration

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos expressed serious concern over the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of bill No. 12414, which places NABU and SAPO under the control of the Prosecutor General.

Kos stated that dismantling the independence of these institutions is a "serious step backward" and undermines key anti-corruption safeguards. She emphasized that independent bodies like NABU and SAPO are "vital for Ukraine’s European path."

"The rule of law remains at the core of the EU accession negotiations," she noted.

Bill No. 12414

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada planned to subordinate NABU to the Prosecutor General. Commenting on draft law No. 12414, Vitalii Shabunin stated that President Zelenskyy was destroying the key anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.

NABU and SAPO emphasized that last-minute amendments were introduced to draft law No. 12414 that effectively undermine SAPO’s independence and place both NABU and SAPO under the authority of the Prosecutor General.

