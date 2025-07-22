SSU distorted transcript of NABU detective’s audio recording - conversation was about Uzbekistan, but published "Dagestan" in Russia

The day before, the Security Service of Ukraine published a transcript of an audio recording of one of the NABU's chief detectives, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, in which it exposed him as doing business with the Republic of Dagestan (RF). In fact, it was Uzbekistan.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center drew attention to this, Censor.NET reports.

"The SSU confused the Russian Federation with the country of Uzbekistan. The SSU reported that, as the investigation established, he acted as an intermediary in the sale of his father's batches of technical hemp to the Russian Federation (Dagestan)," the AntAC noted.

At the same time, if you listen to the excerpts published by the SSU, it is about the sale of hemp seeds, which are in demand by the state program of Uzbekistan.

Moreover, as it turned out, Dagestan does not even have such a program, but Uzbekistan does, they said.

"It is unclear how the SSU heard Dagestan there. Such actions are unacceptable on the part of the pre-trial investigation body and are nothing more than an attempt to discredit the NABU," adds the AntAC.

Searches in NABU and SAPO

Earlier it was reported that on July 21, 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.