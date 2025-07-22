Kryvonos about criminal cases against his subordinates: NABU conducted internal checks on many facts

A number of facts on the basis of which criminal proceedings have been initiated against current NABU employees have already been investigated.

This was stated by NABU Head Semen Kryvonos at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Internal checks were conducted on many of these facts, including by the NABU, and we are also preparing a separate communication of these findings," Kryvonos said.

According to him, the searches of NABU employees were conducted within the framework of various criminal proceedings, they concerned road accidents, illicit enrichment, withdrawal of funds abroad, etc.

Kryvonos noted that the road accidents that led to the opening of criminal proceedings against NABU employees occurred in 2021 and 2023, but the investigation has only now announced suspicions.

He noted that the NABU also conducted an internal investigation into the accidents to determine whether the NABU employee left the scene, called the police, or provided first aid.

Searches in NABU and SAPO

Earlier it was reported that on July 21, 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.