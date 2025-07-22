Citizens have right to beat hell out of MPs who voted against NABU – Parasiuk

Former MP and serviceman Volodymyr Parasiuk commented on the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of bill No. 12414, which effectively eliminates the independence of NABU and SAPO.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"I remember when NABU and SAPO were created, I heard a phrase: The effectiveness of these institutions will be clear when the authorities begin to destroy them, when a smear campaign against them starts.

I was a co-author of the draft law on NABU and well remember how difficult it was to launch this process. The resistance was intense.

Both under the previous government and the current one, these two agencies have faced tremendous pressure. I think everyone already understands why. Because anti-corruption strikes are aimed not at mid-level officials, but at top officials. Deputies, ministers, high-ranking law enforcement officers — all feel fear. Everyone understands: here nothing can be resolved," Parasiuk wrote on Facebook.

He also addressed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urging him not to sign the law adopted by the Rada.

"Mr. President, I don’t know who advises you, but stop these irreversible processes. Do not sign this disgrace. We will lose the support of our partners. We will become weaker. We have a terrible war, and the military are reading all this trash. It is already hard to find motivation, and now someone again wants to hit rock bottom. By destroying the entire anti-corruption infrastructure, we are taking away the future from our children," the former MP said.

Read more: International community and partners are waiting for Zelenskyy to veto draft law on NABU and SAPO, - Naiiem

Parasiuk believes citizens have the right to express their outrage and disrespect toward MPs who voted to effectively dismantle Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies. "Friends, you can print out the list of deputies who voted for this and, whenever you meet them, beat the fucking hell out of them. You have this right," he stressed.

Elimination of NABU and SAPO independence

On July 21, 2025, NABU employees underwent investigative actions without court orders, conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Subsequently, the SSU reported that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, was exposed for conducting business with Russia.

The Security Service also announced the exposure of current MP from OPZZh, Fedor Khrystenko, suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence over NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Rada wants to subordinate the NABU to the Prosecutor General at its meeting on 22 July. Shabunin stated that Zelensky is destroying the key anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.

NABU and SAPO emphasized that last-minute amendments were introduced to draft law No. 12414, which effectively destroy SAPO’s independence and place the activities of both NABU and SAPO under the Prosecutor General’s control.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.