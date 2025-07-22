International community and partners are waiting for Zelenskyy to veto draft law on NABU and SAPO, - Naiiem

Currently, the international community and Ukraine's partners are waiting for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to veto Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Mustafa Naiiem, a public figure and former head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure, wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"It turned out that in this convocation of the Verkhovna Rada there are more people who want to destroy NABU and SAPO than in the previous one. Even among those who once opposed their creation: representatives of the old elites, Party of Regions members and systemic corrupt officials whom the current MPs fought against in the elections," he emphasizes.

According to Naiiem, there is a strong impression that those under the dome misunderstood the phrase "We can do it again" and decided that it meant them.

"No. You cannot repeat it. But people can. But I sincerely believe that it will not and should not come to that. Today, everyone in their right mind, the international community and our partners are waiting and hoping for the President's veto. And I personally hope and believe that he will correct this mistake," Naiiem added.

He also recalled what Zelenskyy said in October 2019 during a meeting with the NABU team.

"You have been under a lot of pressure. We will not influence you, but if someone puts pressure on you, you tell us - we will put pressure on them. If you have any problems, please contact us. With us, your hands are free," Naiiem quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

Read more: EU does not plan to suspend financial assistance to Ukraine due to situation with NABU and SAPO - European Commission

Draft law No. 12414

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Verkhovna Rada wants to subordinate the NABU to the Prosecutor General at a meeting on July 22. Shabunin, commenting on draft law No. 12414, said that Zelenskyy was destroying the key anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.

The NABU and the SAPO emphasized that the draft law No. 12414 was amended at the last minute to effectively destroy the SAPO's independence and subordinate the activities of the NABU and the SAPO to the Prosecutor General. Subsequently, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.