EU does not plan to suspend financial assistance to Ukraine due to situation with NABU and SAPO - European Commission

The European Union is not currently considering suspending financial support to Ukraine, despite concerns about the government's actions against NABU and SAPO.

This was stated by the European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier in a comment to Yevropeiska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

"This issue is not currently being discussed," he said.

Mercier explained that there are control mechanisms and decision-making systems for funding that can be activated if necessary. "We'll see if we ever get to that point," the spokesman added.

Searches in NABU and SAPO

Earlier it was reported that on July 21, 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.