MPs with conflict of interest happily voted for draft law 12414, - NABU director

Draft law No. 12414, which restricts the independence of the NABU and the SAPO, is pressure on anti-corruption agencies.

This was stated by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos during a briefing.

"We are investigating high-level corruption. I definitely believe, including the fact that a number of MPs who have an obvious conflict of interest happily voted for this draft law, that yes, this is a matter of pressure on NABU and SAPO. This is a consequence of our activities, in particular," he said.

Kryvonos emphasized that "nowhere is it written that NABU and SAPO are being liquidated."

"The issue is that the procedural restrictions are very much in place. Whether this will affect the work of anti-corruption agencies is certainly a question. In fact, this is a significant restriction on the procedural independence of SAPO detectives and prosecutors. This will have a direct impact. There is no half-way solution. This will directly affect the independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure and our effectiveness, as well as further criminal proceedings," explained the NABU director.

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Rada wants to subordinate NABU to the Prosecutor General at its July 22 meeting. Shabunin, commenting on draft law No. 12414, said that Zelenskyy was destroying the key anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.

The NABU and the SAPO emphasized that the draft law No. 12414 was amended at the last minute to effectively destroy the independence of the SAPO and subordinate the activities of the NABU and the SAPO to the Prosecutor General.

The Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Searches in NABU and SAPO

Earlier it was reported that on July 21, 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.