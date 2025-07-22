What happened in Verkhovna Rada is act of internal subversion in times of war, - Sternenko

The adoption of a law that eliminates the independence of NABU and SAPO is a gift to Moscow that is better than all the EITI combined.

According to Censor.NET, Serhii Sternenko stated this on Facebook.

"What happened in the Verkhovna Rada is an act of internal subversion in times of war.

I can already see the total rejection of this initiative by society. The military, volunteers, public figures, and the vast majority of people are outraged by the actions of MPs.

This decision of the Verkhovna Rada significantly demoralizes people and creates the basis for internal discord and confrontation. It undermines trust in state institutions," he wrote.

In times of war, one can only survive by uniting. A country in which the government loses the support of its citizens cannot effectively resist the aggressor. This is an axiom," Sternenko emphasized.

According to the activist, this is a gift to Moscow that is better than all the IPSOs combined.

"All is not lost. The President may veto or not sign the bill. I hope so. NABU and SAPO should be independent institutions," Sternenko summarized.

Draft law No. 12414

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Rada wants to subordinate the NABU to the Prosecutor General at its July 22 meeting. Commenting on draft law No. 12414, Shabunin said that Zelenskyy was destroying the key anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.

The NABU and the SAPO emphasized that the draft law No. 12414 was amended at the last minute to effectively destroy the independence of the SAPO and subordinate the activities of the NABU and the SAPO to the Prosecutor General.

The Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.