Elimination of NABU and SAPO independence: "Servant of People" cast most votes. LIST

The names of MPs from factions in the Verkhovna Rada who voted on July 22 in favor of bill No. 12414, which effectively means the elimination of NABU and SAPO independence, have been revealed.

A total of 263 deputies voted "for." The majority of "for" votes came from the "Servant of the People" faction (185), with support also from most deputies in "OPFL" (Opposition Platform – For Life) (18), "Dovira" (17), "Batkivshchyna" (15), "For the Future" (10), and "Revival of Ukraine" (9).

Additionally, three votes "for" came from "European Solidarity," one from "Holos," and five from non-affiliated deputies.

The Chesno movement published the list of deputies who voted for the destruction of the independence of anti-corruption agencies.

Searches in NABU and SAPO

On July 21, 2025, NABU employees underwent investigative actions without court orders, conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Subsequently, the SSU reported that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective departments, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for conducting business with Russia.

The Security Service also announced the exposure of current MP from OPFL, Fedor Khrystenko, suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence over NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Rada wants to subordinate the NABU to the Prosecutor General at its meeting on 22 July. Shabunin stated that Zelenskyy is destroying the key anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.

NABU and SAPO emphasized that last-minute amendments were introduced to draft law No. 12414, which effectively destroyed SAPO’s independence and place the activities of both NABU and SAPO under the Prosecutor General’s control.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.