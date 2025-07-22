ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12972 visitors online
News Video Abolition of NABU and SAPO independence
1 672 11

Putin criticized NABU, SAPO, and HACC in 2022 over alleged U.S. control. VIDEO

Two days before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin criticized Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies, specifically NABU, SAPO, and the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

The corresponding video was published on Facebook by Mykhailo Zhernakov, Chairman of the Board of the DEJURE Foundation, Censor.NET reports.

Putin claimed, in particular, that the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine directly controls NACP, NABU, and SAPO.

"And to complete the picture, let’s not forget who was most bothered by NABU, SAPO, and HACC, including international experts, as early as February 22, 2022," Zhernakov commented

Read more: Only 21 MPs actively protested against dismantling of NABU and SAPO – activist Reshitko. LIST

Author: 

National Anti-Corruption Bureau (589) Putin Volodymyr (3475) Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (283) Anti-corruption court (138)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 