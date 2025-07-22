Putin criticized NABU, SAPO, and HACC in 2022 over alleged U.S. control. VIDEO
Two days before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin criticized Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies, specifically NABU, SAPO, and the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).
The corresponding video was published on Facebook by Mykhailo Zhernakov, Chairman of the Board of the DEJURE Foundation, Censor.NET reports.
Putin claimed, in particular, that the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine directly controls NACP, NABU, and SAPO.
"And to complete the picture, let’s not forget who was most bothered by NABU, SAPO, and HACC, including international experts, as early as February 22, 2022," Zhernakov commented
