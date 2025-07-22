Only 21 MPs actively protested against dismantling of NABU and SAPO – activist Reshitko. LIST

Only 21 MPs actively expressed protest — voting against the dismantling of NABU and SAPO or blocking the rostrum.

"I want to thank the MPs who actively expressed their protest — voting against the dismantling of NABU and SAPO, as well as blocking the podium (and therefore not participating in the vote).

They are:

Anastasiia Radina, Servant of the People

Roman Hryshchuk, Servant of the People

Dmytro Hurin, Servant of the People

Hanna Bondar, Servant of the People

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Holos

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Holos

Olha Stefanyshyna, Holos

Yaroslav Rushchyshyn, Holos

Maksym Khlapuk, Holos

Inna Sovsun, Holos

Mariia Ionova, European Solidarity

Iryna Herashchenko, European Solidarity

Mykhailo Bondar, European Solidarity

Viktoriia Siumar, European Solidarity

Volodymyr Ariiev, European Solidarity

Oleksii Honcharenko, European Solidarity

Yana Zinkevych, European Solidarity

Ivanna Klympush-Tsyntsadze, European Solidarity

Rostyslav Pavlenko, European Solidarity

Sofiia Fedyna, European Solidarity

Heorhii Leros, non-affiliated

We have 21 MPs ready to show their position despite everything. Thank you. There were also deputies who abstained and did not vote," Reshitko wrote on Facebook.

Elimination of the independence of NABU and SAPO

On July 21, 2025, NABU employees underwent investigative actions without court orders, conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Subsequently, the SSU reported that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective departments, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for conducting business with Russia.

The Security Service also announced the exposure of current MP from OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko, suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence over NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Rada wants to subordinate the NABU to the Prosecutor General at its meeting on 22 July. Shabunin stated that Zelenskyy is destroying the key anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.

NABU and SAPO emphasized that last-minute amendments were introduced to draft law No. 12414, which effectively destroyed SAPO’s independence and place the activities of both NABU and SAPO under the Prosecutor General’s control.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

