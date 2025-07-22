Avtomaidan calls for protest rally against elimination of NABU and SAPO independence

Avtomaidan supported veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi’s call to gather for a rally against the elimination of NABU and SAPO’s independence.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Automaidan's Facebook page.

His message was published on the account with the caption: "Come."

Earlier reports stated that veteran Dmytro Kozyatynskyi is organizing a rally today at the square near the Ivan Franko Theater in Kyiv, in response to the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of the law effectively destroying NABU and SAPO’s independence.

Searches at NABU and SAPO

Earlier reports stated that on July 21, 2025, investigative actions were carried out without court orders against NABU employees by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Subsequently, the SSU reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective departments, was exposed for conducting business with Russia.

The Security Service also announced the exposure of current MP from OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko, suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence over NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Rada wants to subordinate the NABU to the Prosecutor General at its meeting on 22 July. Shabunin stated that Zelenskyy is destroying the key anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.

NABU and SAPO emphasized that last-minute amendments were introduced to draft law No. 12414, which effectively destroyed SAPO’s independence and place the activities of both NABU and SAPO under the Prosecutor General’s control.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.