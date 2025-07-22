One of NABU’s detective chiefs, Mahamedrasulov, detained until September 16

The court has imposed a preventive measure on Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, one of the heads of NABU’s detectives, ordering detention until September 16 without the possibility of bail.

The defense stated that the ruling is illegal and will file an appeal.

Searches at NABU and SAPO

Earlier reports stated that on July 21, 2025, investigative actions were carried out without court orders against NABU employees by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Subsequently, the SSU reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective departments, was exposed for conducting business with Russia.

The Security Service also announced the exposure of current MP from OPFL, Fedor Khrystenko, suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence over NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

