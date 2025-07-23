Zelenskyy signed bill No. 12414, which limits the powers of NABU and SAPO (updated)

The status of draft law No. 12414, which restricts the powers of the NABU and the SAPO, has changed three times on the Verkhovna Rada website.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the draft law card.

Initially, the status of the document was marked as "Returned with the President's signature."

However, after a while, the status changed to "Prepared for signature".

As of 11:24 p.m., the status of the draft law is again "Signed by the President."

