News Abolition of NABU and SAPO independence
Zelenskyy signed bill No. 12414, which limits the powers of NABU and SAPO (updated)

The status of draft law No. 12414, which restricts the powers of the NABU and the SAPO, has changed three times on the Verkhovna Rada website.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the draft law card.

Initially, the status of the document was marked as "Returned with the President's signature."

Закон №12414

However, after a while, the status changed to "Prepared for signature".

Закон №12414

As of 11:24 p.m., the status of the draft law is again "Signed by the President."

Закон №12414

See more: People took to streets in Dnipro to protest against draft law on NABU and SAPO. VIDEO+PHOTOS

National Anti-Corruption Bureau (625) Zelenskyi Volodymyr (7010) Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (283)
