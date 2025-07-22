People took to streets in Dnipro to protest against draft law on NABU and SAPO. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the evening of July 21, people in Dnipro took to the streets to protest against the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of draft law No. 12414, which effectively means the liquidation of NABU and SAPO’s independence.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

People are calling on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to veto the bill.

Recall that veteran Dmytro Kozyatynskyi is organizing a rally today at the square near the Ivan Franko Theater in Kyiv to protest the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of the law that effectively destroys NABU and SAPO’s independence.

