Prosecutor General’s Office to audit long-running NABU and SAPO cases, says Kravchenko

The Office of the Prosecutor General plans to audit criminal cases that NABU and SAPO have been investigating for several years.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko during an open meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission on possible corruption, reports Censor.NET citing Priamyi.

Kravchenko noted that the Prosecutor General’s Office physically cannot audit all criminal proceedings in NABU and SAP. Therefore, they will focus only on cases that have been under investigation for one to two years or more.

He also recalled that during a briefing on July 22, he emphasized that among such cases is the PrivatBank case.

"What is happening with this case and why is it taking so long? Perhaps the proceeding is stalled. Before deciding to transfer the case due to inefficiency, as Prosecutor General, I plan to study the materials. First, the materials are reviewed, then a decision is made. Of course, I cannot review all proceedings myself. You asked about the methodology for determining efficiency: I have the so-called Fifth Department that supports leadership activities. There are prosecutors who will assist me, and I will make decisions," he added.

Kravchenko added that if prosecutors are already moving the case toward procedural decisions, there is no need to take the case away due to inefficiency.

"If investigative actions are being conducted in the PrivatBank and beneficiaries’ case, and it is moving toward procedural decisions — of course, I will not take the case away. Why? There is enough work for everyone," said the Prosecutor General.