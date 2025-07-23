Prosecutor General Kravchenko has no plans for staffing changes in SAPO

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he does not intend to interfere with the work of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) or change its personnel.

Kravchenko noted that SAPO is part of the "prosecutor’s office family," like other specialized units, and operates autonomously within its field.

"SAPO exercises procedural guidance in cases investigated by NABU. They work within their own scope, just like, for example, the specialized environmental prosecutor who handles crimes in that area," the Attorney General said.

The head of the Prosecutor General’s Office emphasized that he does not plan to appoint new prosecutors to SAP or conduct staff rotations.

"Appointing, recruiting people, and making personnel changes — no, I’m not going to do that. Why? We have a staffing shortage. We have more than a thousand vacancies, and I don’t know where to find people," the Prosecutor General stated.

Kravchenko also stressed that regarding the case on the legality of disability benefits received by prosecutors, he wants the prosecutors to prove the legality of their disability and continue working in their positions. However, if violations are proven, those prosecutors will be dismissed and held accountable under the law.

