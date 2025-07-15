348 prosecutors with disabilities to be referred to QDCP. No indulgences – Kravchenko

General Prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko has decided to refer prosecutors with disability status to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP) for review. Currently, there are 348 such individuals remaining in the prosecution bodies.

"Prosecutors with disabilities: no indulgences — only law and public trust. The issue of prosecutors with disability status has caused widespread public resonance and remains unresolved after nine months. Society has every right to know the position of the General Prosecutor," Kravchenko said.

He noted that the legislator did not grant the General Prosecutor the authority to unilaterally dismiss prosecutors in cases of mass acquisition of disability status.

"Second, the dismissal of prosecutors under the specified circumstances is carried out based on the decision of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP).

Third, currently there are 484 prosecutors with disabilities remaining in the prosecution bodies; 41 individuals have submitted resignations voluntarily, which I have approved.

Today, within the scope of my authority, I decided that all prosecutors with disabilities will be referred to the QDCP for review.

Except for those who hold the status:"

are childhood disability recipients;

have suffered irreversible health damage;

have oncological diseases;

are war veterans with disabilities.

There are 136 such individuals in the prosecution bodies. Therefore, 348 prosecutors await the disciplinary commission’s decision," Kravchenko added.

"I understand that among them there may be individuals whose status will be confirmed after verification. At the same time, established facts of misconduct should not tarnish the reputation of all prosecutors who continue to diligently perform their duties. Restoring trust is a path every one of them must follow.

No exceptions. No manipulation. The process has started. We are awaiting the decision. And it will be a decision based not on emotions, but on the law," the official concluded.