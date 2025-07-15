6 prosecutors under 40 receive pensions. All thanks to a legal collision - media

A significant number of prosecutors retire before the age of 50 due to benefits provided by law.

This is stated in the material of the EP, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, according to the Ministry of Social Policy, there are 6 prosecutors in Ukraine who receive a long-service pension and are under 40 years old.

They usually continue to work in the prosecutor's office and receive a salary along with their pension, the publication writes.

"Currently, there are 5,739 prosecutors who receive a long-service pension. Almost half of them - 2,262 - are working. Of these, 1,150 are under the age of 50, and another 815 are currently between 50 and 60 years old.

Such early retirement is possible due to a legal collision. Prosecutors are suing and demanding pensions under the law of the 1990s, which allowed it after 15 years in the prosecutor's office. In some cases, the courts allow it," the journalists explained.

The average age of retirement for prosecutors is 47. For ordinary Ukrainians, however, the right to a pension comes with 35 years of work experience and no earlier than 60 years old (in some cases, 63 or 65 years old).

