Prosecutor from regional prosecutor’s office detained for demanding $10,000 bribe to "resolve issue" in proceeding. PHOTO
Law enforcement officers exposed a prosecutor from a regional prosecutor’s office department for soliciting an unlawful benefit.
This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.
According to the investigation, the prosecutor, abusing his official position, demanded $10,000 from a citizen.
In return, he allegedly promised to influence another prosecutor in a criminal proceeding concerning the acceptance of an unlawful benefit, in order to facilitate the conclusion of a plea agreement with the defendant.
The official was detained on suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.
Searches are currently being carried out at his workplace and residence.
