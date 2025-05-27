ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9408 visitors online
News Photo Fighting corruption in Ukraine Corruption in the Prosecutor’s Office
6 504 14

Prosecutor from regional prosecutor’s office detained for demanding $10,000 bribe to "resolve issue" in proceeding. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers exposed a prosecutor from a regional prosecutor’s office department for soliciting an unlawful benefit.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, the prosecutor, abusing his official position, demanded $10,000 from a citizen.

In return, he allegedly promised to influence another prosecutor in a criminal proceeding concerning the acceptance of an unlawful benefit, in order to facilitate the conclusion of a plea agreement with the defendant.

Read more: Ukraine has made significant progress in fight against corruption, - OECD Secretary General Kormann

The official was detained on suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Searches are currently being carried out at his workplace and residence.

Prosecutor of the regional prosecutor's office exposed for bribery
Prosecutor of the regional prosecutor's office exposed for bribery

Author: 

bribe (348) corruption (726) prosecutor’s office (378) prosecutor (156) PG Office (710)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 