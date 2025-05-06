Ukraine has made significant progress in fight against corruption, - OECD Secretary General Kormann

Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Matthias Kormann said that Ukraine has made significant progress in combating corruption and building a system of integrity.

He said this in Kyiv during the presentation of the OECD's reviews of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to I-U.

According to Kormann, even in the context of a full-scale war, the Ukrainian government demonstrates a public and open approach to overcoming corruption. He noted that Ukraine's public integrity indicators have already approached the average level of OECD countries.

"You have made significant progress in the fight against corruption, and I can say that the integrity system is very important for the community to trust you, for business to trust you, and it will help to rebuild the country after the war," Kormann said.

Kormann emphasized the need to further strengthen the state audit system, corruption risk management and launch the lobbying register as soon as possible. He also emphasized the importance of engaging small and medium-sized businesses in anti-corruption processes.

"We will continue to build with you a strong foundation for our future work in the fight against corruption in order to ensure the successful implementation of all the measures we are talking about," said Kormann.

