Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz believes that Ukraine is now allegedly one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

He said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

"Ukraine has been and is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. We always have to protect our taxpayers, and billions of dollars have been poured into it. I think that the previous administration exercised proper control over the funds it gave," Waltz said.

He added that the current US presidential administration needs to "keep a close eye" on this.

Waltz also criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his dispute with US leader Donald Trump in the White House and blamed Kyiv for the fact that the minerals deal has not yet been signed.

"Instead of trying to correct the president (Donald Trump - Ed.) in the Oval Office during their first meeting, Zelenskyy could have been sitting side by side with him signing a minerals deal," the national security adviser said.

He also added that Ukraine had missed a "historic opportunity" to sign a minerals agreement in the White House.

As a reminder, on Sunday, 27 April, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine and the US had agreed that the minerals agreement would not include the aid that Washington had provided before the document was signed.

As a reminder, recently, American leader Donald Trump said that Ukraine "under the leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy" has not been signing an agreement on rare earth resources for three weeks. The answer should be "immediate".

On Sunday, 27 April, Trump's adviser Mike Waltz said that a deal between the US and Ukraine on minerals would soon be concluded.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the economic partnership agreement with the US had become more equal.