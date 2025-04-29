Economic partnership agreement with US has become more equal, - Zelenskyy

The Economic Partnership Agreement with the United States has become more equal. It can be beneficial for both Ukraine and the United States.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

The Head of State said that on Monday, 28 April, he had heard a report of government officials representing Ukraine in negotiations with the United States on the economic partnership agreement.

"The document has become much stronger - equal - and can be beneficial for both our peoples: Ukraine and America. First of all, I want to thank our teams," Zelenskyy said.

He also said that he had held a meeting with diplomats today.

"We are preparing meetings, we are preparing talks with our partners, and Ukraine will participate in the summits that our country needs. The priority is obvious - air defence, security for our people, support for Ukraine and support for diplomacy - so that Russia loses the opportunity to drag out the war," the head of state said.

As a reminder, on Sunday, 27 April, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine and the US had agreed that the minerals agreement would not include the aid that Washington had provided before the document was signed.

We would like to remind you that recently, American leader Donald Trump said that Ukraine "under the leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy" had not been signing an agreement on rare earth resources for three weeks. The answer should be "immediate".

On Sunday, 27 April, Trump's adviser Mike Waltz said that a deal between the US and Ukraine on minerals would soon be concluded.

