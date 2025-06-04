ENG
News Personnel changes in Armed Forces Command
Zelenskyy dismisses Bilous from post of deputy commander of National Guard

Deputy Commander of the National Guard Bilous

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Oleksandr Bilous from the post of Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine.

The relevant decree was published on the president's website, Censor.NET reports.

Bilous had served as deputy commander of the National Guard since November 2023.

