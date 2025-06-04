Zelenskyy dismisses Bilous from post of deputy commander of National Guard
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Oleksandr Bilous from the post of Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine.
The relevant decree was published on the president's website, Censor.NET reports.
Bilous had served as deputy commander of the National Guard since November 2023.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password