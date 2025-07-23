European Commission is concerned about adopted law on NABU and SAPO: von der Leyen demands clarifications from Ukraine

The European Commission has expressed "great concern" over changes to the Criminal Code of Ukraine that could weaken the powers of the NABU and the SAPO. They demand explanations from the Ukrainian government.

The European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said this to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the amendments to the Criminal Code risk "greatly weakening the competence and powers" of the NABU and the SAPO, which are "the cornerstones of the rule of law in Ukraine."

"These institutions are crucial to Ukraine's reform agenda and must work independently to fight corruption and maintain public trust," the EC spokesperson emphasized.

He added that these bodies should work independently to effectively fight corruption and maintain public trust.

Mercier also noted that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has already discussed this issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and asked the government to explain the changes.

"Respect for the rule of law and the fight against corruption are key elements of the European Union. As a candidate country, Ukraine must fully comply with these standards. There can be no compromise," he emphasized.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

As a reminder, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work. On July 23, the law on limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO comes into force.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on July 23 he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.