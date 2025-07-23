Fight against corruption is key part of path to EU – Lipavský

The Czech Foreign Ministry responded to Ukraine’s adoption of the law limiting the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

This was written on social media platform X by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, reports Censor.NET.

"We are monitoring the situation in Ukraine. The fight against corruption is a key part of the path to the EU. Ukraine belongs to Europe, and its citizens have our support. But our support has never been and will never be a guarantee of any actions by the authorities. I reminded Minister Andrii Sybiha of this today," Lipavský wrote.

Recall, On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, President Zelensky signed it.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.