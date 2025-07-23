Law restricting independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions is cause for concern, - Finnish Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland has expressed concern about the law passed by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine that restricts the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP).

The Finnish Foreign Ministry published a statement on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"The new law restricting the independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions is a cause for concern. Rule of law reforms are fundamental to Ukraine's path to the EU and to maintaining public trust in state institutions. We continue to work with Ukraine on the necessary EU reforms," the Finnish Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Read more: After destruction of anti-corruption legislation, Verkhovna Rada went on "break" for 4 weeks, - Zhelezniak

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passes Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work. July 23 The law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO comes into force.