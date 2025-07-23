After destruction of anti-corruption legislation, Verkhovna Rada went on "break" for 4 weeks, - Zhelezniak

After the adoption of the scandalous draft law No. 12414 on restricting the independence of the NABU and the SAPO, parliamentarians went on a "break" until almost the end of August.

This was reported by MP of the Voice party Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

He urged Ukrainians not to believe the story that the Rada will "fix the law on NABU and SAPO in two weeks."

"For your understanding, the Rada, after the destruction of anti-corruption legislation, has now gone on a "break" .... for 4 weeks, until the 20th of August..... So nothing will happen even theoretically. And then they will pretend that the topic is no longer so relevant. As usual.

To preserve the tradition of dancing, we need to create a working group and a council of anti-corruption experts at the Presidential Office with 100 experts," Zhelezniak added.

As a reminder, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, President Zelenskyy signed it.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work. On July 23, the law on limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO comes into force.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on July 23 he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.