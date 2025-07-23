Prosecutor General Kravchenko: "I do not believe that NABU and SAPO have become dependent"

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said that he would not abuse the right he received as a result of the amendments to Law No. 12414.

Kravchenko said this at a briefing on 23 July, Censor.NET reports.

"I do not believe that the NABU and the SAPO have become dependent. Now, in the appropriate case, the prosecutor has certain powers," he said.

Kravchenko emphasised that if there is evidence of crimes, he, as Prosecutor General, will sign suspicions.

"If journalists think that I will abuse my right [during my career], I have never done it," he said, adding that he would not do it now.

The Prosecutor General also stressed that he would pay attention to those proceedings that have been lying dormant for several years.

"Before that, my work with the SAPO was constructive. I agreed on suspicions and other investigative actions with them," Kravchenko said, adding that they did not have to coordinate every step with him.

He also said that law enforcement officers will prepare proposals for amendments to Law No. 12414 and submit them to President Zelenskyy.

"The heads of NABU and SAPO spoke at the meeting, and they believe that changes should be made. The head of the SSU was also dissatisfied with some of the provisions. We agreed that everyone would prepare objections and submit them to the president," Kravchenko summed up.

