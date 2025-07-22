Prosecutor General Kravchenko meets with G7 representatives to discuss NABU situation

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, together with Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) head Vasyl Maliuk and State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) director Oleksii Sukhachov, held talks with G7 representatives. The parties discussed, among other topics, ongoing investigations involving several NABU employees.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

"We discussed a range of issues: from eradicating corruption and reforming law enforcement agencies, to fighting the enemy on the frontline and inside the country, against Russian agents," he wrote.

Kravchenko noted that international partners received comprehensive answers to all their questions regarding the work of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies overall, as well as the recent special operation to neutralize Russian influence within NABU.