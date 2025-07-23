Law on limitation of powers of NABU and SAPO comes into force

The law that deprives the NABU and the SAPO of their independence has entered into force.

According to Censor.NET, the official publication of the Verkhovna Rada, the "Holos Ukrayiny", published Law No. 4555-IX on July 22.

The law comes into force on the day following the day of its publication.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, President Zelenskyy signed it.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would put NABU and SAPO in a dependent mode.

In Dnipro, people rallied against the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Bill 12414, which effectively eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also started in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work.

