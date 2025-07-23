Rada is preparing submission to Constitutional Court to abolish draft law No. 12414

MPs are preparing a submission to the Constitutional Court to repeal Bill 12414, which deprives the NABU and the SAPO of their independence.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the "Voice" party.

"Well, in fact, the only thing that can be done now to remedy the situation is to demolish this shoddy law in the Constitutional Court. Moreover, so many articles of the Rules of Procedure were violated during its approval that it is quite realistic. So we are starting to prepare and collect signatures for the constitutional petition to the Constitutional Court. We will need 45 signatures of MPs... but I think we will still have enough in the Rada!" - he said.

At the same time, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, a member of the "Voice" party and chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, said:

"The President remembered the turbo mode and signed the criminal law on NABU/SAPO on the same day! He was in time for the curfew. It is interesting to find out where this turbo mode is when it comes to other bills, some of which have been on the table for more than a year.

Our actions: we are preparing a constitutional submission on this draft law and will do our best to block this shot in the head.

We need the support of 45 MPs. If you are ready, please respond, and we will join our efforts."

Searches at NABU and SAPO

On July 21, 2025, NABU employees underwent investigative actions without court orders, conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Subsequently, the SSU reported that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective departments, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for conducting business with Russia.

The Security Service also announced the exposure of current MP from OPFL, Fedor Khrystenko, suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence over NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In Dnipro, people rallied against the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Bill 12414, which effectively eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also started in Kyiv.

