We will not allow pro-Russian public in NABU to be untouchable in Ukrainian rear - Maliuk

SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk considers it inappropriate to draw parallels between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych in the context of searches of NABU detectives.

He said this at a joint briefing with Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

"Today, someone says 'oh, the Yanukovych regime...', but here is the Prosecutor General, the only one in the prosecution system who went to support the charges against Yanukovych and not a single muscle on his face has moved," Maliuk said.

He noted that the current MP from the banned OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko, who was suspected of treason on 21 July, drove "titushky" to the "Anti-Maidan". Collaborator Armen Horlivskyi (also known as Armen Sargsyan) and Yura Yenakievskyi (Yurii Ivaniushchenko), a resident of the Russian special services in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, killed Ukrainians.

"Today, this public has infiltrated there [the NABU], and together with the fes (FSB agents), they are sitting on our necks and dangling their legs. I am not burying my guys for this, not for someone in the rear to call themselves untouchable, white and fluffy and stab us in the back tomorrow," the SSU head stressed.

Searches at NABU and SAPO

On July 21, 2025, NABU employees underwent investigative actions without court orders, conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Subsequently, the SSU reported that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective departments, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for conducting business with Russia.

The Security Service also announced the exposure of current MP from OPFL, Fedor Khrystenko, suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence over NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.